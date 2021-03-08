UK-wide Cyber Schools Programme extended for 3 months to support catch-up education

LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Discovery, the UK government's flagship cyber security training programme for young people, will remain open to participants until June 30th this year.

Previously scheduled to end in March, an extension agreement has been reached between the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and SANS Institute, the programme delivery partner. The agreement means that SANS will continue to provide access to Cyber Discovery's online gamified learning environment and SANS Foundations training course for thousands of 13 to 18-year-olds and their teachers across the UK.

Cyber Discovery was created to help close a critical UK skills gap by encouraging more young people to pursue a career in cyber security. Now in its fourth year, the programme has seen more than 80,000 young people take part, developing their technical, real-world cyber skills and gaining career advice and insight from industry professionals. DCMS and SANS are keen to ensure that current participants are able to continue their learning journeys at a time when online, extracurricular youth training is of such importance.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said:

"We are levelling up the nation by opening up access to digital skills training so everyone can thrive in the modern workplace.

By keeping the Cyber Discovery programme open long into the summer term, teachers and students will have more time to take up the online challenges, labs and other activities it has to offer. This is good news and will help to set young people up for an exciting career as one of the UK's digital defenders."

