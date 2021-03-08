Leading UK managed service provider selects HPE GreenLake to create competitive advantage for itself and its customers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Wavenet has selected HPE GreenLake to transform and expand its industry-leading portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure as-a-service solutions, as well as to enhance its ability to manage multi-cloud customer requirements. Through Wavenet Cloud powered by HPE GreenLake, customers will gain the ability to rapidly scale capacity as required, in a pay per use fashion, together with the security, technology, and operational benefits of having a trusted HPE partner manage their IT services.

Founded over 20 years ago in the United Kingdom, Wavenet has grown over the last two decades to become a respected, multi-award-winning provider of telecoms and technology solutions to thousands of customers of all sizes. The increasing number of organizations migrating to the cloud has meant that Wavenet has had to continually innovate to meet customers' needs.

As such, Wavenet turned to HPE GreenLake to expand its market leadership, especially around core operational efficiencies, such as the ability to quickly scale up its capacity and resources, while retaining financial flexibility, preserving cash flow, controlling spend, and reducing the cost of over-provisioning which is critical for service providers. Furthermore, HPE GreenLake Central now provides Wavenet a platform to manage costs, utilization, compliance and security across its entire multi-cloud estate through a single pane of glass.

"I'm excited to announce our new collaboration with HPE," said Bill Dawson, CEO of Wavenet. "The combined experience of our businesses and technology powered by HPE GreenLake will create a fantastic proposition for our customers. We will now be able to offer the very best of both private and public cloud infrastructure, giving customers access to world-leading and highly secure technologies, built from the ground up for the cloud. The as-a-service model will also enable organizations of any size to benefit from Wavenet Cloud, while giving us the platform to make more businesses brilliant."

Wavenet Cloud customers benefit from a pay-per-use cloud solution along with full visibility over usage and spend, without significant upfront capital investments and costs incurred from managing their own on-premises data centers. Mirrored across two UK data centers for the highest levels of reliability and security, the new service portfolio features HPE and Wavenet IT expertise, coupled with best-in-class HPE hardware and software, including the latest AMD processors.

"Our collaboration with Wavenet further enhances our global partner ecosystem for HPE GreenLake," added Marc Waters, SVP and Managing Director UKIMESA, of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "We know that our technology and the economics of our as-a-service solutions allow service providers to further differentiate their own offerings and Wavenet Cloud, powered by HPE GreenLake, is a compelling example of how cloud services can be deployed quickly, flexibly and securely."

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing with over $4.2 billion USD in total contract value and more than 700 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has more than 1000 customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Wavenet

Formed in 2000, Wavenet has grown through the last two decades to become a respected, multi-award-winning provider of telecoms and technology solutions to thousands of businesses and enterprises across the UK. Wavenet is a managed service provider and has long-standing partnerships with some of the top technology providers on the planet. Wavenet is a Premier Certified Cisco Partner, Microsoft Partner and holds Platinum Partner status with Mitel, Five9 and Silver Peak, acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

Providing data, voice, contact center, IT and technology services to over 8,000 SME and enterprise customers, Wavenet has offices in Solihull, Chester, Norwich, Cardiff, St Albans and Nottingham and employs over 200 people, including over 100 trained support staff and engineers. For more information, visit: www.wavenetuk.com

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

