Lingo Communications, LLC: Lingo Announces Leadership Changes to Support New Growth Initiatives

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Lingo Communications ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, today announced that it has recently experienced rapid growth in the adoption of its Cloud/Unified Communications (UC) business services and Carrier wholesale services. In order to best support this growth and Lingo's previously announced strategic growth vision, the company has enhanced its leadership structure, including adding one new appointment to the executive team.

Joseph Haines, a talented telecom veteran operator with over 35 years of experience as an executive officer at well-regarded telecom companies, has been named Vice President Operations of Lingo. In this new role, Joe will manage the Engineering, Information Technology and Billing Operations functions. Haines most recently served as SVP Operations for a large national telecom/cloud service provider that serves the business community. Earlier in his career, Joe held leadership roles in both facilities-based competitive telecom providers as well as incumbent telecom providers.

Additionally, Chris Ramsey who has been part of the executive team at Lingo since 2018 takes on the expanded mantle of VP Sales & Marketing. Jason Welch who has also been part of the executive team at Lingo since 2015 takes on the expanded mantle of Carrier Services which include Carrier and CPaaS services. Grant Williams, who has also been part of the executive team at Lingo since 2018 takes on the expanded mantle of VP Client Services, which includes Customer Care and Service Delivery. Finally, Bill Morris, who was previously announced as Lingo's new CFO in 2020, is also taking on the expanded role of managing Legal & Regulatory, Human Resource and Office Facilities functions.

"I am very excited about Lingo's development so far this year and am thrilled that Joe has joined the Lingo team. Additionally, I am delighted with the expanded roles that Chris, Jason, Grant and Bill have now assumed," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "They will all help Lingo bring our innovative, Cloud/UC and Carrier communications solutions to an ever-growing number of business and Carrier customers."

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

