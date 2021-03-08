Anzeige
Montag, 08.03.2021
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2021 | 11:08
Condor Capital Management: Condor Capital's Ken Schapiro Ranked in Forbes' 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / We at Condor Capital Wealth Management are honored to announce that Ken Schapiro, Founder and President, has been recognized in the 2021 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking. He is ranked #26 among high-net-worth investment advisors in north New Jersey. This marks the second consecutive year he has placed in this ranking.

Advisors for this list are selected after extensive research and interviewing as part of SHOOK Research's careful methodology. They are evaluated through both quantitative and qualitative metrics, including but not limited to: weightings from revenue, client retention rates, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and whether they exhibit "best practices" when working with clients.

For a link to the full rankings, please click here.

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J. employing 22 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. For more information on Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Management



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633774/Condor-Capitals-Ken-Schapiro-Ranked-in-Forbes-2021-Best-In-State-Wealth-Advisors-List

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
