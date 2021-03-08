The "Europe Antifreeze Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type, Technology Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automobile Segment to Dominate Europe Antifreeze Market during 2020-2027

The market is expected to reach US$ 1.920.68 million by 2027 from US$ 1,276.12 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe antifreeze market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. There has been a rise in the demand for high performance vehicles as well as there has been an increase in the use of antifreeze in non-automotive applications is driving the market. However, due to harmful environmental effects and fluctuating raw material prices will hinder the growth of the market in developing countries in Europe.

The antifreeze market in Europe is segmented into technology type, technology type and application. Based on technology type the market is segmented into organic acid technology antifreeze, inorganic acid technology antifreeze and hybrid organic acid technology. In 2019, the organic acid technology antifreeze segment held the largest share of the Europe antifreeze market.

Organic Acid Technology (OAT) is expected to exhibit a staggering growth over the forecast period. In organic acid technology, the corrosion inhibitors are entirely neutralized organic acids and azoles. OAT antifreeze consists of 2-EHA, sebacate, and numerous organic acids. OAT antifreeze does not contain phosphates or silicates.

It is primarily exploited in heavy and light-duty automotive. It has an extended lifespan, which is up to 6 years or 960,000 kilometers for heavy-duty vehicles, whereas, for a lightweight automotive vehicle, its lifespan is up to 5 years or 250,000 kilometers. In addition to this, it offers superior protection to magnesium and aluminum-based engines that are used in modern engines and thereby makes it suitable across the automotive industry.

BP p.l.c, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, CCI Corporation., Old World Industries, LLC, Prestone Products Corporation, Total, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. are among the leading companies in the Europe antifreeze market.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.

5.1.1 There has been a rise in the Demand for High Performance Vehicles

5.1.2 There has been an increasing use of Antifreeze in Non-Automotive Applications

5.2.1 Harmful Environmental Effects and Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3.1 Development of Eco-Friendly and Bio-Based Antifreezes

5.4.1 Rising Demand from the Aerospace Sector

BP p.l.c

Chevron Corporation

BASF SE

CCI Corporation

Old World Industries, LLC

Prestone Products Corporation

Total SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

