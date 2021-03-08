

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in three months in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.3 percent increase in January. A similar higher rate of inflation was seen in November last year.



Cost of health care grew 6.6 percent yearly in February and education cost gained by 5.5 percent.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco and, hotels, cafes and restaurants gained by 3.7 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February, after a 0.5 percent growth in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

