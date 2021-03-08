Anzeige
Montag, 08.03.2021

WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
08.03.21
08:09 Uhr
4,145 Euro
+0,045
+1,10 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
08.03.2021 | 12:16
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
08-March-2021 / 10:43 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group plc 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
                                                City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: Janus Henderson Group plc 
                                                St Helier, Jersey 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 04 March 2021 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 05 March 2021 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Below 3% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                             % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights        through financial      Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total instruments            in % (9.A +    voting rights of 
                                   of 9.A)                   (total of 9.B.1 +      9.B)           issuervii 
                                                             9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     Below 3%                  Below 3%               Below 3%       222,732,900 
reached 
Position of previous notification  3.00%                     0.00%                  3.00% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                       Number of voting rightsix        % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if          Direct             Indirect      Direct                        Indirect 
possible) 
 
ORD EUR0.01                               Below 3%                                    Below 3% 
IE00BJMZDW83 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A             Below 3%                         Below 3% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial        Expiration Exercise/           Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument               datex      Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial      Expiration   Exercise/   Physical or cash                                         % of voting 
instrument             datex        Conversion  settlementxii          Number of voting rights           rights 
                                    Period xi 
 
 
 
                                                SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
                                                        % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both if 
                                                        if it equals or is financial instruments if   it equals or is 
Namexv                                                  higher than the    it equals or is higher     higher than the 
                                                        notifiable         than the notifiable        notifiable 
                                                        threshold          threshold                  threshold 
Janus Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings 
Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group 
Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson      Below 3%           Below 3%                   Below 3% 
Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson 
Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, Henderson Global 
Investors Limited 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE on 05 March 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   95059 
EQS News ID:    1173824 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 05:44 ET (10:44 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
