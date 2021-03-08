Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV11 ISIN: DK0061152170 Ticker-Symbol: RVY 
Frankfurt
08.03.21
08:06 Uhr
14,900 Euro
-0,400
-2,61 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVSING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVSING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.03.2021 | 12:17
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 9 March 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:                  DK0060400398                   
------------------------------------------------------
Name:                  Rovsing                        
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  457,881 shares (DKK 22,894,050)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:                13,468 shares (DKK 673,400)    
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   471,349 shares (DKK 23,567,450)
------------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:      DKK 117                        
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            DKK 50                         
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            ROV                            
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          36995                          
------------------------------------------------------



______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845008
ROVSING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.