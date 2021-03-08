CFE Finance ranked among the Financial Times "FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies"

LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Banking boutique CFE Finance, specialised in niche credit strategies and trade finance, has been listed as one of the first 300 companies in the 2021 special ranking "FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies".

The Financial Times report, compiled with the German research company Statista, analyses the performance of hundreds of companies and lists the ones that have achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue in the last twelve months. The 2021 ranking has been published this week in the special report "FT 1000: Europe's fastest-growing companies".

Mario Cordoni, CEO and Founder of CFE Finance, comments: "Our company has been listed in the report thanks to months of research and analysis of thousands of European companies' revenues from the Financial Times and Statista professionals. We are very pleased to be ranked among the fastest growing companies in Europe, having achieved this result through teamwork, transparency, patience and daily commitment".

ABOUT CFE FINANCE

CFE Finance is an Investment Banking boutique specialised in niche credit strategies, recognised as a leading non-bank player in the origination of Trade Finance Opportunities with 1.5 billion euros of asset under management (AUM). CFE Finance was founded in 2001 with the aim of supporting the trade of commercial transactions both towards and from emerging markets. In fact, the firm is certified with the main Export Credit Agencies in Europe and the world. Since 2014, they offer Trading and Execution services on global fixed income markets out of their Monaco and London offices. For this reason, CFE Finance is now validated throughout more than 200 counterparts worldwide (banks and broker).