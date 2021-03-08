

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production decreased in January after a robust increase in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Industrial production fell a non-adjusted 6.9 percent year-on-year in January after a 2.2 percent gain in December.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 2.2 percent, after a 1.5 percent drop in the previous month. Output has been falling since December 2019.



Consumer goods logged the biggest fall in output among the main industries, followed by capital goods and intermediate goods. Energy output grew 1.6 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in February after a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.



