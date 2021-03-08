Company Taps Brown's Extensive Experience as Global Demand for TV Ad Measurement Platform Surges

TVSquared, the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement, announced today that former Kantar Media Global CEO Andy Brown has accepted an advisory role with the company. Brown will provide strategic counsel to TVSquared's Board and executive team. Throughout 2020, global demand for TVSquared's ADvantage analytics platform surged, reflecting the company's strong momentum in the rapidly growing TV ad measurement category.

Brown spent nearly half of his career in CEO roles, and is regarded as a preeminent leader in media measurement. Most recently, he served as Global CEO for Kantar Media. From 2013-2020, Brown helped Kantar significantly develop its media business and played a key role in the acquisition of TNS PLC and, subsequently, the sale of its majority stake to Bain Capital. During his tenure, he also led expansion of services into more than 50 markets worldwide.

"As TV viewership continues to fragment, it has never been more critical for advertisers to measure the impact of TV and reach the right audiences at scale," said Brown. "TVSquared is the real deal its proven, always-on platform is used by thousands of buy- and sell-side clients to measure TV how people consume it, across platforms and screens. To be armed with precise insights into optimal reach and frequency, the publishers and inventory driving performance and the audiences watching and engaging with ads is game changing for any brand."

Brown has extensive experience working with TV networks and research agencies, and has served as part of the Kantar Operating Board and WPP Digital Advisory Group.

"Andy's unparalleled understanding of measurement across media channels, as well as his stellar record of growing global companies, are powerful resources for TVSquared as we scale worldwide delivery of ADvantage and continue to push the industry forward in terms of transparency, accountability and proof of performance," said Calum Smeaton, CEO and Founder, TVSquared.

Brown's appointment follows the launch of ADvantage XP, TVSquared's premier-tier solution for cross-platform TV measurement, encompassing linear, OTT/CTV and addressable advertising.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement. Our ADvantage platform empowers thousands of advertisers in more than 75 countries to inform TV media strategies and drive business growth. We measure reach, attribution and outcomes, and help identify the right audiences. TVSquared measures TV how people watch it across screens and platforms. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005271/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Megan Garnett Coyle

TVSquared

+1 347.603.5096

megan@tvsquared.com