Grifols fosters world's first scientific journal specialized in blood plasma

- Plasmatology aims to become the reference publication for plasma science, bringing together the discipline's knowledge, research and scientific advances that until now lacked a specialized journal

- The prestigious Publisher SAGE Publications, specializing in scientific journals, independently edits the new international, open access, peer-reviewed online publication, which debuts March 9

BARCELONA, Spain, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P y NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in plasma-derived therapies with a more than 100-year track record of contributing to the health and well-being of people, today announced it's fostering the first scientific journal dedicated to the science of plasma, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the international presentation of the plasmapheresis technique.

This procedure, which separates plasma from the other blood components that are then reinfused into the donor, was developed by Josep Antonio Grifols i Lucas in 1951 in Barcelona and today continues to be the gold standard for plasma collection globally.

Plasmatology, which begins publishing March 9, aspires to become the scientific reference in its field, featuring all relevant research related to plasma science, from basic research to clinical application.

The publication is edited independently, with its editorial committee and director answering only to the prestigious publisher SAGE Publications , a longtime publisher of respected scientific journals covering different medical disciplines, life sciences, engineering, the humanities and other areas.

The international, open access, peer-reviewed journal will publish manuscripts evaluated and vetted by independent experts. Researchers can send their work - original articles, case studies, technical essays, reviews, editorials and comments - to the editorial board for its consideration. All content will be indexed in PubMed Central, as well as other scientific data bases.

Grifols, as part of its longstanding commitment to the scientific community, will provide the journal with an educational grant during the next two years to establish the publication as a global source for the scientific knowledge and research accomplishments in plasma science.

According to Víctor Grifols Deu, co-CEO of Grífols, "At Grifols we're celebrating the creation of Plasmatology and we believe without a doubt it will accelerate the knowledge and research of proprietary plasma therapeutics."

Raimon Grifols Roura, co-CEO of Grifols, added: "In addition it's particularly gratifying that the birth of the publication coincides with the 70th anniversary of the development of plasmapheresis by my uncle Josep Antoni Grifols i Lucas. The company's commitment to research and scientific publishing forms part of his legacy."

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with nearly 24,000 employees in 30 countries, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced jobs.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit Grifols.com

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The facts and figures contained in this report that do not refer to historical data are "future projections and assumptions". Words and expressions such as "believe", "hope", "anticipate", "predict", "expect", "intend", "should", "will seek to achieve", "it is estimated", "future" and similar expressions, in so far as they relate to the Grifols group, are used to identify future projections and assumptions. These expressions reflect the assumptions, hypotheses, expectations and predictions of the management team at the time of writing this report, and these are subject to a number of factors that mean that the actual results may be materially different. The future results of the Grifols group could be affected by events relating to its own activities, such as a shortage of supplies of raw materials for the manufacture of its products, the appearance of competitor products on the market, or changes to the regulatory framework of the markets in which it operates, among others. At the date of compiling this report, the Grifols group has adopted the necessary measures to mitigate the potential impact of these events. Grifols, S.A. does not accept any obligation to publicly report, revise or update future projections or assumptions to adapt them to events or circumstances subsequent to the date of writing this report, except where expressly required by the applicable legislation. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of the following Spanish legislation: Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving recast text of Securities Market Law; Royal Decree Law 5/2005, of 11 March and/or Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November, and any regulations developing this legislation. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, or a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, or a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction. The information included in this document has not been verified nor reviewed by the external auditors of the Grifols group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463444/Grifols_Logo.jpg