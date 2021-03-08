Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: Grand Capital Ventures Inc.'s Yuka Ecommerce Presents 2021 Projections at Emerging Growth Conference

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCVD) ("the Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") participated at the 2nd Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 3rd 2021.

Streamed live to shareholders and investors, YUKA announced target projections of a 20% growth year-over-year for 2021 with continued emphasize to be placed on its already vast assortments in the CBD and Beauty categories which generated approx. 50% (5M) and 30% (3M) of YUKA's revenue in 2020 respectively. The strategic growth is already underway with significant expansion for the Company in "Beauty by-way" of a recent new addition as outlined in a March 4th 2021 Press Release with talks of yet another 2 full-line CBD brands to complete the on-boarding process by the end of the month.

"These new additions to our brand portfolio indicate just how committed and determined we are to grow." said Meir Avitan, President of Grand Capital Ventures Inc. "We have over 200 new CBD SKUs that will likely be introduced to our buyers by the end of the month with several more new brands currently undergoing our internal review process." He added. GRCV's Yuka's first participation in the recent Emerging Growth conference serves as a direct measure on the company's part to actively interact with the public and potential investors something which Mr. Avitan says the Company will continue to do.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com.

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GR-CV.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Find out more about the company here: https://youtu.be/Ciy0_sGrfAc

Watch the full presentation from the conference here: https://youtu.be/S4tspChUvoE



