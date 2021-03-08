Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Signs Manufacturing Agreement with Humble Harvest CBD Infused Teas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Copacker, Inc. has signed a multiyear Co-Packing and Bottling Agreement with Auburn, CA based Humble Harvest LLC for the manufacturing of Hemp Infused Teas.

There has been a total of 6 products developed, with Humble Harvest currently betta testing the products in preparation of their launch. The internal testing has been perfected, with spot on COA efficacy, excellent flavor profiles, and elegant packaging.

Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle said, "The signing of this new Agreement with Humble Harvest's Hemp Infused Teas is the culmination of hard work in creating a top-of-the-line co-packing and manufacturing facility capable of handling all varieties of beverages. Humble Harvest has truly developed a product that represents the quality our production crews are capable of. This is a product we are all proud of and a great addition to extend our growth strategy and acceleration. We very much look forward to announcing the launch of this product line."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in four distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on an enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our proprietary technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, hand sanitizers. Alkame also distributes personal protective equipment (PPE), a necessary line of premium products in today's world.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633975/Alkame-Signs-Manufacturing-Agreement-with-Humble-Harvest-CBD-Infused-Teas