Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced it has signed a collaborative agreement with Beyond.pl, a leading data center and cloud service provider in Central Europe. As part of the agreement, Beyond.pl is launching a new suite of cloud services for clients powered by HPE GreenLake and will leverage HPE GreenLake to transform part of its existing IT estate. HPE has also selected Beyond.pl to serve as a HPE GreenLake colocation facility for HPE-managed customers, who require off-premises as-a-service solutions. Together, this agreement will allow customers to take full advantage of a hybrid cloud model, either by having all of their infrastructure hosted by Beyond.pl, or part of it at their own data centers, via private cloud, public cloud or a mixture of both.

Beyond.pl specializes in providing data center and cloud services with access to low latency connectivity solutions for European customers, together with the highest levels of physical security and availability all with significantly lower costs thanks to its super energy efficient dual data centers powered by 100% green energy. Founded in Poland, Beyond.pl was the first service provider in the European Union, and remains the only one in Central Europe, to hold an ANSI/TIA-942 Rated-4 Certification, delivering the highest safety standards for design, mechanical engineering, power configuration and telecommunications and the highest levels of availability to end users.

Beyond.pl chose to work with HPE GreenLake to launch a new suite of cloud services to meet increasing customer demand. By selecting HPE GreenLake, Beyond.pl sought to gain operational efficiencies in terms of rapid scalability, financial flexibility, cash flow preservation, and avoidance of costly over-provisioning for its customers. In addition, HPE GreenLake Central provides Beyond.pl with a unified portal to manage its entire multi-cloud estate through a single pane of glass. HPE GreenLake Central features cost, security, and compliance analytics tools for the optimal administration of IT resources, including public cloud deployments.

"At Beyond.pl, we want to offer customers a solution that meets any workload or compute requirement, ensures security and compliance, and provides flexibility, scalability and transparent cost management," said Wojciech Stramski, CEO, Beyond.pl. "We believe that our joint agreement with HPE to leverage HPE GreenLake as the platform for hybrid cloud services and to host HPE GreenLake in our data center facilities will provide our customers with all the benefits stemming from the hybrid cloud experience and allow them to accelerate their innovation and growth. We are very proud to partner with HPE to enhance our offering and provide Polish and European enterprises with this industry-leading solution."

The new HPE GreenLake-powered cloud services extend Beyond.pl's portfolio to include a broad spectrum of flexible, on-demand IT infrastructure offerings, such as VDI, SAP HANA, high performance computing, containers, and big data, together with compute, storage, networking solutions, and much more. The new services suite will provide customers with an agile, scalable, pay-per-use cloud experience across all workloads and applications delivered jointly by Beyond.pl and HPE. HPE GreenLake eliminates any major upfront capital investment, optimizes ongoing operations through metering and capacity management, and ensures that adequate resources for each workload are ready to deploy in minutes and delivered as a pay-per use solution.

Beyond.pl's extended portfolio of cloud services, high specification security colocation services, and managed services are ideally designed for businesses who have been drawn to the public cloud, but have struggled to move many of their existing critical applications due to application entanglement, data gravity, security and compliance, and unpredictable costs. As a trusted HPE service provider, Beyond.pl's enhanced cloud services portfolio provides customers with an attractive alternative with its ability to tackle demanding compute workloads and deliver world class security and availability all combined with a low carbon footprint.

"We are proud that a market-leading service provider in Central Europe selected HPE GreenLake to deliver a world-class as-a-service solution to Polish and international enterprises. HPE is strongly committed to unlocking the full potential of a hybrid cloud environment wherever it makes most sense on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility," said Marcin Szymanik, Service Provider Sales at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Poland. "We are eager to extend the benefits of HPE GreenLake to Beyond.pl and to our customers, to help them accelerate business growth, while achieving cost, scalability, and management benefits across their IT estates."

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing with over $4.2 billion USD in total contract value and more than 700 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has more than 1000 customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Beyond.pl

Beyond.pl's ambition is to be the most trusted and respected provider of colocation, managed services, cloud environments and outsourced Infrastructure as a Service in Poland Central Eastern Europe. Beyond.pl ensures the security, and freedom of access to data, allowing our customers and partners to deliver a competitive advantage, innovate and grow with confidence.

Beyond.pl was founded in 2005. Beyond.pl is the most secure data center in all of Europe and most energy efficient facility, powered by 100% renewable energy, in all of Poland. We guarantee the highest level of availability up to 99.9999%. Beyond.pl is the only company in the CEE market to provide a mix-tier data center environment (Rated 3+ to 4), access to a comprehensive cloud offering based on private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, as well as expert support with managed services.

Beyond.pl has core and hyper-edge data centers with a target power of 42 MW. The company operates two modern data center facilities located in Poznan. It is the first green and telecommunication-neutral data center in Poland. Strategically located half-way between Warsaw and Berlin in the city of Poznan. Beyond.pl Data Center 2 facility is the only data center in the European Union that meets the strict ANSI/TIA-942 rated 4 certificate. Certification confirms the highest safety standards for design, mechanical engineering, power configuration and telecommunications. For more information, visit: www.beyond.pl/en.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

