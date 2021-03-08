Quetzal Capital Plc - Correction to Total Voting Rights

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310 (AS AMENDED). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

8 March 2021

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Correction to Total Voting Rights

On 2 March 2021 the Company announced it had raised gross proceeds of £431,750 through the placing of 61,678,572 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each, at a price of 0.7p per share (the "Placing Shares"). It further announced that a total of 11,666,666 new Ordinary Shares were being issued to a current and former Director following the conversion of outstanding Convertible Loan Notes (the "Loan Note Shares").

The new number of shares in issue, following the issuance of the Placing Shares and Loan Note Shares was incorrectly stated as being 94,354,068. The correct total of shares in issue should be 96,187,401.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the 61,678,572 Placing Shares and the 11,666,666 Loan Note Shares, referred to above, the Company has 96,187,401 ordinary shares in issue.

The above figure of 96,187,401 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

