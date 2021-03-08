NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 5 March 2021 were: 748.58p Capital only 750.49p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 33,372 ordinary shares on 5th March 2021, the Company has 91,073,772 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.