In a new study, PV Cycle and Imec/EnergyVille examine the growing PV module reuse sector and detail both the opportunities and challenges of employing second-hand systems, especially in developing countries.With photovoltaics playing an ever growing role in renewable energy generation, the efficient reuse and repair of PV modules is becoming increasingly desirable, particularly in low-income countries. According to a new study, however, unclear legislation and weak international electronic waste guidelines are hampering their efficient repurposing. In their exploratory report on the sector, Belgian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...