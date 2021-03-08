

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gases company Linde Plc (LIN) said on Monday that it has signed a deal with Norwegian ferry operator Norled to provide liquid hydrogen and related infrastructure. The liquid hydrogen is for the world's first hydrogen-powered ferry, MF Hydra.



The liquid hydrogen will be made available from 2022. It will be supplied from Linde's new 24MW electrolyzer at the Leuna Chemical Complex in Germany, which will make use of Proton Exchange Membrane or PEM technology to produce green hydrogen.



Apart from supplying liquid hydrogen, Linde will also construct and install onshore and onboard hydrogen storage, distribution and safety equipment. With the use of liquid hydrogen, the ferry service plans to reduce their annual carbon emissions by nearly 95 percent.



