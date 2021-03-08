ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: Reshape Lifesciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Webinar to discuss results on March 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. E.T

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operational results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will post a webinar to discuss ReShape's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. The link to the webinar will be available on the Investor Relations page of the ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. website, https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® and associated program provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps obese and morbidly obese patients with rapid weight loss without permanently changing patient anatomy. The recently launched ReShapeCare Virtual health coaching program is a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients, to help them keep the weight off over time.

