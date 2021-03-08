Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions, has significantly strengthened its complex and major risk capabilities with the appointment of a London team of 13 specialist adjusters and technicians. The team joined GRS March 8 and will provide additional expertise and capabilities across the business, enhancing GRS' market-leading Complex Claims Solutions (CCS) operation.

GRS established CCS to cater to the specific and specialized loss adjusting needs of clients with major, complex, and specialist claims. The new team, led by Adam Humphrey and George Pooley, brings extensive expertise in managing major claims and loss mitigation across the globe. Humphrey will be CEO of CCS International, and Pooley will lead the renewable energy solutions.

Humphrey has more than two decades of experience managing technical and complex insurance claims worldwide. Before joining GRS, he was a board director at Advanta Global Services, where he managed complex energy, construction, renewables and property losses. Before that, he held senior loss adjusting roles at Integra Technical Services and Cunningham Lindsey International. He is a Fellow of both the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters (CILA). He sits on the CILA's Council and is chairman of its Construction, Energy and Engineering Special Interest Group.

For more than a decade, George Pooley has focused exclusively on adjusting complex renewable energy claims. He has deep knowledge of claims trends, supply chain and mitigation opportunities in the sector. Before joining GRS, he was Head of Renewables at Advanta Global Services; before that, he was the founder and Head of Adjusting at Renewable Energy Loss Adjusters (RELA). He also held loss adjusting roles at Cunningham Lindsey International, McLarens Young International, and Charles Taylor Consulting. His renewables experience includes onshore wind, photovoltaic and concentrated solar power plants, biomass, and hydro.

Mike Reeves, GRS' Major Complex Loss Executive, who leads CCS, said: "We are delighted to welcome, Adam, George and the team to GRS. Their expertise and experience, combined with our existing teams, will consolidate our stated aim to provide the industry with a comprehensive set of solutions for major and complex risks across geographies and classes of business. It is an exciting next step in our journey, and we will be working to continue to deliver on our ambitious plans for growth in the coming weeks and months."

Adam Humphrey added: "The team is delighted to be joining Mike and the GRS organization. From the outset, we have been impressed by GRS' growth plans, personal approach, and client focus. We join at a pivotal moment for the specialty loss adjusting sector. We manage losses requiring an expertise-led multidisciplinary approach, supported by differentiated processes and technology. We can best deliver these for our clients' benefit within the CCS structure. The culture and approach that we have witnessed during our discussions with GRS impressed us all, as did the determination that GRS has shown to approach everything they do with the highest standards of professionalism and service."

Arthur "Kip" Radigan, Group CEO of GRS, said: "The success of our firm has always rested on delivering people, process, and technology. The addition of our team in London enables GRS to continue building on that strategy, with specialized expertise in sectors that are a major growth area for our clients."

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

