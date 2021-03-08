Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Synex International Inc. (TSX: SXI) ("Synex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to its mission statement in celebration of International Women's Day.

As the only utilities sector corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the independent power producer industry with a female chair of the board of directors, the Company wants to further champion women's rights and has elected to update its corporate mission statement to better reflect the Company's cultural goals and commitment to female empowerment in addition to its corporate goals.

The Company's new mission statement is as follows: "To become the leading TSX listed utilities sector company focused on mid-sized renewable energy projects and to act as a catalyst for change in the independent power industry through championing a female-chaired board of directors."

"There is no better time to re-confirm Synex's commitment to supporting an equal future for women in business than International Women's Day," stated Tanya DeAngelis, Chair of the Company. Ms. DeAngelis continued, "As the only female chair of a TSX listed utilities sector company, an industry historically dominated by men, I feel empowered to use my platform to lead the way for other leading companies to support women in leadership as we adapt to a new normal in a post-COVID-19 world."

About Synex

The Company is a Vancouver based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in British Columbia. It is a run of river hydro, wind power developer, operator and engineering firm. The Company wholly owns or has a proportionate interest in a net total 12 MW of operating facilities in British Columbia, and a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of installed capacity, and approximately 18 wind development sites that could have the ability to provide up to 4,850 MW of green power in British Columbia.

