Rritual Superfoods Inc. CSE Listing adds to Growing List of Superfoods Stocks

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource on health and wellness stocks releases a special report on the consumer and investor appetite for superfoods, including plant-based and functional foods featuring newly listed Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF).

Read the full article on plant- based superfood stocks on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/news/2021/food/03080Superfoods-Innovation.asp

An increase in health consciousness that was already a growing global trend among consumers prior to Covid-19 has now been accelerated due to the pandemic. Covid-19 has been a major influence in this new market boom, creating a new focus and demand for holistic and immune boosting products.

According to Grandview Research, "Increasing healthcare costs, growing geriatric population, food innovations, changing lifestyle, and medical discoveries have benefitted the demand for superfoods and consequently the overall market growth. Ascending demand for natural, nutrient-rich food containing vitamins and essential minerals is further boosting the market for superfoods. Growing concerns in the U.S. regarding obesity and overall health are also contributing to the market growth."

Seeing the huge opportunity in front of them, Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF), a premium brand in the emerging superfood company market just completed its IPO and listed on TheCSE.com to benefit from investor's appetite for health and wellness stocks.

Rritual produces simple mushroom adaptogen products with limited, yet very purposeful and organic ingredients. Most of all, Rritual wants to help people adapt to the strain of modern life and prove that mushrooms and many adaptogenic herbs truly are the world's greatest superfoods. Rritual's suite of premium functional mushroom and adaptogenic elixirs is designed for modern wellness to offer various health benefits, such as increased immunity, cognitive function, stress management and more.

Backing up Rritual's vision for the future trends, Whole Foods looked at 'The Next Big Things: Top 10 Food Trends for 2021' with functional foods and adaptogens as a top food trend for 2021.

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the adaptogens market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global adaptogens market is expected to be ~US$ 10.3 Bn in 2020, which is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6.8%, to reach US$ 23.4 Bn by 2030.

The Company recently announced that its Reishi adaptogen elixir placed second within the Whole Body & Mind Wellness category at the annual ERCM Buyer's Choice Awards.

Rritual was selected among dozens of consumer brands in the wellness space by leading retail buyers, including CVS, Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, Rite Aid and other national outlets. During this year's virtual event, retailers cited Rritual's inviting and attractive packaging as well as the brand's expanding market share in the increasingly popular functional mushrooms category, as their primary reasons for selecting the brand for the award.

Retail buyers at the event virtually cast their votes based on product packaging and innovation. This year's ERCM Buyer's Choice winners reflected the rising demand for products that help relax both the body and mind in this particularly stressful year.

"Rritual's performance at the ERCM Buyer's Choice Awards was not only a vote of confidence for the long-term potential of our product line but also a clear indication that there is strong demand for high-quality and accessible mushroom products among mainstream consumers and retailers alike," said David Kerbel, CEO of Rritual. "Our team looks forward to continue building valuable relationships in the retail space and is thrilled to showcase the benefits of plant-based therapies to new audiences."

Earlier this year, Rritual announced its forthcoming line of easy-to-mix adaptogenic elixirs formulated to optimize physical and mental function. The brand's three product offerings, including Reishi Relax, Chaga Immune and Lion's Mane Focus contain beneficial bioactive compounds and metabolites that can be easily incorporated in a daily wellness routine.

The Company is being led by CEO David Kerbel, who has over 30 years of senior experience in retail, brokerage and the CPG industries. During his experience in these sectors, he built strong relationships with some industry leaders including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, 7-11, Safeway, Publix, Sprouts and others.

While at Celsius Beverages, a lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, Kerbel grew sales from roughly $400K to multimillion in retail sales; developed nationwide representation with CROSSMARK, INC.; negotiated and achieved nationwide distribution at 7-11 retail outlets (corporate and franchise); delivered new distribution with Roundy's within first week of employment and within the first six months of employment established distribution at Ralph's, C&S, Costco, BJ's Wholesale, CVS, Walgreen's, Walmart, Rite Aid, Target, Duane Reade and Stop & Shop.

The Very Good Food Company Inc., an emerging plant-based food technology company that designs, develops, produces, distributes and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives, recently announced new retail distribution with Quality Foods owned by the Jim Pattison Group; and additional distribution points with Sobeys Inc. through its Safeway retail network. These partnerships are a result of VERY's efforts to scale distribution in line with production capacity.

The company also announced that it has completed the acquisition of The Cultured Nut Inc., a highly popular artisan vegan cheese producer on the West Coast of Canada ("Cultured Nut"), with current sales distribution in several online and grocery retailers including select Whole Foods stores..

You can't talk about the superfood trend without mentioning Beyond Meat Inc., a company that has revolutionized consumer food trends and convinced avid meat eaters to eat a Beyond burger and made investors wealthy with an IPO at $25.00 in May, opened at $46 the next day and has had an all-time high of $221.

Their meatless products are now sold in over approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide.

The Company recently announced with PepsiCo, Inc. they will form The PLANeT Partnership, LLC (TPP), a joint venture to develop, produce and market innovative snack and beverage products made from plant-based protein. The joint venture will leverage Beyond Meat's leading technology in plant-based protein development and PepsiCo's world-class marketing and commercial capabilities to create and scale new snack and beverage options. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. Joint venture operations will be managed through the newly created entity The PLANeT Partnership, LLC (TPP).

"Plant-based proteins represent an exciting growth opportunity for us, a new frontier in our efforts to build a more sustainable food system and be a positive force for people and the planet, while meeting consumer demand for an expanded portfolio of more nutritious products," said Ram Krishnan, PepsiCo Global Chief Commercial Officer. "Beyond Meat is a cutting-edge innovator in this rapidly growing category, and we look forward to combining their unparalleled expertise with our world-class capabilities in brand-building, consumer insights and distribution to deliver exciting new options."

Laird Superfood will be reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after market close.

The Company is continuing its focus on plant-based superfood products with the introduction of its RENEW Plant-Based Protein powder. Laird Superfood's RENEW Plant-Based Protein features 19 grams of plant-based protein plus 9 naturally occurring essential amino acids. It has no rice or pea protein, or preservatives.

"We set out to create an effective plant-based protein powder that is easier on the digestive system than the ones currently in the market," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "At the same time, we wanted to develop a plant-based protein powder that has all nine essential aminos that our bodies don't produce, so we got to work on a product that we believe is the ultimate plant-based protein - made from a blend of seed proteins and functional mushrooms. It's a perfect, complementary addition to Laird Superfood's line-up of plant-based coffee creamers, hydration products, beverage enhancing supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas and hot chocolate, and harvest snacks."

With the combined real ingredients of Hemp Seed Protein, Pumpkin, and Sacha Inchi Seed Protein, with a blend of Functional Mushroom extracts, the RENEW Plant-Based Protein aims to keep consumers nourished, charged and energized.

Plant-Based Protein Ingredients:

Organic Sacha Inchi Seed Protein - this power-packed seed is a complete protein offering all 9 essential amino acids.

Organic Hemp Seed Protein - with 20 amino acids including the 9-essential amino acids -- the building blocks of protein, making it a must-have ingredient in any plant-based protein powder.

Organic Cranberry Seed Protein - boasts 16 essential amino acids with a tart flavor profile.

Organic Unroasted Pumpkin Seed Protein - also known as "pepitas."

Functional Mushroom Extracts Included:

Organic Maitake - Maitake means Dancing mushroom in Japanese and is considered an adaptogen. It may help maintain the immune system and has been used for hundreds of years in Eastern cuisine and medicine for its support of overall health and vitality.

Organic Lion's Mane - An edible mushroom native to North America, Europe and Asia. It has been traditionally used in Chinese and Japanese medicine for its cognitive support. Clinical studies report that regular consumption of Lion's Mane may support nerve and brain health. Beta-glucans, like the ones in Lion's Mane, have been studied for their effect on immune and overall wellness.

Organic Chaga - Considered the "King of Mushrooms," Chaga has been referred to as "Chaga Gold" for its valuable properties. Studied for its support of the immune system, Chaga is a "go-to" for overall well-being.

Organic Cordyceps - Considered the "fountain of youth" in the mushroom kingdom, Cordyceps have been used for centuries in Eastern Medicine to support overall health and vitality. Emerging science reports that Cordyceps may support exercise endurance and performance.

Other ingredients included in Laird Superfood's RENEW Plant-Based Protein are yellow chlorella (a type of algae), organic coconut sugar, organic ceylon cinnamon, and freeze-dried coconut water.

Showing the consumer demand and growth in the sector, PlantX Life Inc. announced in mid- February that it achieved record monthly gross revenue of $1,089,502 for the month of January 2021. Cost of Goods Sold were $751,356 for the same month.

From the news: For the month of December 2020 and during the highly dynamic holiday season, the Company achieved gross revenue of $1,029,883. This was surpassed by January 2021's revenue, which exceeded management's expectations given that e-commerce sales were expected to be slower following the holiday season. This success during one of the slowest e-commerce periods of the year highlights the tremendous impact the Company continues to have in the plant-based marketplace. The Company's growth continues to be driven by its marketing and branding efforts, as well as the Company's innovative partnerships. The strong sales figures reflect PlantX's values-driven approach to successfully meeting consumer demand.

"It is truly encouraging to achieve yet another incredible revenue milestone and to start the new year with such vigor and success," said PlantX CEO Julia Frank. "There are many other colourful growth opportunities on the horizon, and we're confident that our financial trajectory will reflect the remarkable and increasing value our Company brings to the plant-based industry."

As COVID-19 cases continue globally, more consumers are looking to superfoods for their future diets. Plant based superfoods offer consumers a natural way to support wellness, and with the performance of the stocks in the sector, have also added a little green to their wallets.

This billion dollar opportunity of functional foods and superfoods has consumers and investors hungry for the next generation of health and wellness innovation. Companies like Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) are aiming high, "guided by a single purpose: to help each and everyone meet the demands of modern life with style and ease through mushroom adaptogens."

For more information about Rritual Superfoods Inc., please visitRritual Superfoods Inc.

Investors can research the sector with a list of health and wellness stocks at Investorideas.com

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner, Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change, Exploring Mining the AI Eye.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: this news article featuring Rritual is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com - third party (two thousand) More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76340