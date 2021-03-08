REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Appoints 25-Year Industry Veteran Christopher Go as Chief Financial Officer

Interim CFO Christopher Go Appointed to Permanent Position, Bringing 25-Years of Financial Reporting and Management Experience to Reviv3 Procare

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced that Interim Chief Financial Officer Christopher Go has been appointed to the permanent Chief Financial Officer position.

Christopher brings with him 25-years of experience in executive positions at both startups and public companies across several industries including real estate, business services, architecture, construction, food, consumer goods and software.

Christopher has served as Reviv3 Procare's Interim Chief Financial Officer since March 2020. In addition, he has experience as Vice President of Technology and Finance for PropertyRate, a real estate management and services company. Prior to PropertyRate, Christopher served as Vice President of Operations for TEN Media, a food safety and traceability platform that pioneered laser-etching expiration dates and advertising on shell eggs.

He previously held management roles at DocMagic, a digital mortgage product solutions firm, First Advantage, a leading global background check company, and WATG, a leading global architectural firm. Christopher has a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Southern California.

Jeff Toghraie, CEO and Chairman of Reviv3 Procare stated, "On behalf of our board and management team, I would like to welcome Christopher to the permanent CFO position, and we are very pleased to have someone of his caliber and financial skill set serve as our CFO. Since joining in an interim capacity in March 2020, he has provided our company with exceptional financial guidance during a time of rapid growth.

"With broad experience spanning management, operations and technology, we believe he will be instrumental as we continue to focus on diversifying our revenue stream and customer base and increasing market share for our line of premium hair care products," concluded Toghraie.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce brand in the $90 billion hair care products industry. The Company is a predominantly direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

