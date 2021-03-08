Cannonau Corporation: CANNONAU CORP. Submits Application For Uplisting To OTCQB

SKANEATELES, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Cannonau Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNC), a provider of high-quality and reliable CBD products, is pleased to announce that it has submitted its application for uplisting to the OTCQB.

OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements.

"We believe that graduating to the OTCQB Venture Market is an important step for the company's future." "We anticipate that trading on the OTCQB will raise our visibility within the investment community and will help to broaden our shareholder base," stated Carmen Carbona, CEO & Chairman of Cannonau Corp. As more information becomes available, the company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

About Cannonau Corp.

Cannonau Corp. markets, packages and distributes an assortment of Full-Spectrum Hemp-CBD based products for the health-conscious consumer on our website https://shop.cannonau.biz. It is the mission of Cannonau Corp. to produce high-quality, pure, and 100% natural cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company takes pride in offering to the public pure full spectrum products that they stand behind with complete transparency. As CBD continues to be recognized for its many therapeutic qualities, Cannonau Corp. strives to educate the world on its natural and effective benefits and help them live a happier and healthier life.

