RDE, Inc. Owner and Operator of Restaurant.com Partners with AMAC to Offer Savings to its 2.3 Million Members

Expands Visibility and Awareness of Restaurant.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with AMAC, the Association of Mature American Citizens, and its 2.3 million members.

Founded by Dan Weber in 2007, AMAC grew from concern for America's seniors, the realization that good information, trusted insight, reliable news, and an all-American source of grounded guidance was missing - especially for older Americans, those who had served, worked hard, raised a family and lived long, knew right from wrong, action from inaction, accountability from indifference.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, "We are excited to bring our national restaurant-focused digital deals to the 2.3 million members of AMAC. We look forward to sharing our restaurant digital deals with the members of AMAC to grow our business while offering their members access to discounted deals at local and national restaurants."

The Association of Mature American Citizens represents Americans 50 plus. AMAC is centered on American values, freedom of the individual, free speech, and exercise of religion, equality of opportunity, sanctity of life, rule of law, and love of family, with benefits at all levels. AMAC plays a vital role in helping build the services that will enrich the lives of America's seniors. AMAC Action, a 501 (C)(4) advocates for issues important to AMAC's membership on Capitol Hill and locally through grassroots activism.

AMAC believes in empowering the individual, offering maximum returns for membership, access to accurate, timely and valuable information, and honoring older Americans, from veterans to the timeless intergenerational bonds that define healthy families. Our mission is simple, and our team is tireless. At heart, we hold fast to a vision of America that values wisdom accrued by those over 50 and works with diligence to help older Americans - even as we help the Nation. We want all Americans to live longer, healthier and happier while helping future generations of Americans to do the same.

For additional information on AMAC, please visit: https://amac.us.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: RDE, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633953/RDE-Inc-Owner-and-Operator-of-Restaurantcom-Partners-with-AMAC-to-Offer-Savings-to-its-23-Million-Members