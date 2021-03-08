Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) Announces the Merger of Deluxe Sheet Metal, Inc. and Morris Sheet Metal Corporation to Become One of the Largest Sheet Metal Contractors in Midwest/North Central U.S.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces the combination of subsidiaries Deluxe Sheet Metal, Inc. (Deluxe) and Morris Sheet Metal Corporation (Morris) to become one of the largest sheet metal contractors in the Midwest region of the United States. Both companies will be under the Morris Sheet Metal brand. Deluxe and Morris are expected to be fully integrated by May 2021.

This merger creates a more harmonious relationship between the two companies. The combining of resources empowers Morris to strengthen its brand through its strategic banking relationship, eliminate duplicative and competitive interests, and expand its footprint beyond the Indiana home base.

Morris will now have over 100,000 square feet of production and office space and over 90 Union Sheet Metal Workers in South Bend, IN and Fort Wayne IN. Both locations put the company within 2-3 hours of Chicago, IL, Indianapolis, IN, Detroit and Grand Rapids, MI, Toledo and Columbus OH, and Milwaukee, WI.

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "The merger of Deluxe Sheet Metal and Morris Sheet Metal will have enormous implications for the Mechanical Contractor industry in the American Midwest. The merger will provide positive impacts for the customers and communities we serve. These impacts will range from; better pricing and enhanced quality control, the latest in construction management technology, and a well-capitalized parent company ready to dominate the Midwest sector. Our competition, however, will have to reckon with these resources, thou I doubt they will be able to compete at our level in the market.

This merger will allow us to leverage complementary strengths between the two companies. Deluxe Sheet Metal can trace its roots back to the 1950's and is known in the industry as the go-to contractor for high-tech thermal management. Its customers range from the University of Notre Dame to GE and many other top-tier companies in the Midwest. The company recently built one of the largest crypto currency mining facilities in the Midwest, requiring precise thermal management. Morris Sheet Metal is the preferred contractor for one of the largest hospital networks in Indiana. During 2020 and the COVID 19 epidemic, Morris was responsible for building hundreds of isolation rooms. The combined company anticipates the benefits of that merger to drop the General & Administrative expenses by almost 7% in the first 12 months after the transaction. We also expect our gross profit margin to increase as our Material Cost of Goods will decrease by 5% due to increased purchasing power. The combined companies should reach revenues in excess of $50M, without major capital investments, within the next 36 months."

Deluxe and Morris have a combined 70 years' experience in the HVAC, Commercial and Industrial sheet metal fabrication industry.

Alpine 4: Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

