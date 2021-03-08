Why Understanding Audience Engagement Helps to Unlock Digital Media Opportunities

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Influencers of all types and sizes now have more opportunity than ever to build and engage online audiences. Whether it's a YouTube or Instagram influencer looking to boost their audience, or a film studio looking to hype up its latest premiere, producers require effective engagement tools to get eyes on their content and make it stand out from the crowd. Some of the top tech companies today like BBTV (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE), and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) are providing tools that get the most out of social media and content platform algorithms to grow and engage online audiences for influencers and marketers.

BBTV Launches New Engagement Tools After Record Year

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BBTV (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) is a digital media company that specializes in helping influencers increase viewership and drive revenue. The company's clients range from YouTubers and social media influencers of all sizes to major entertainment studios, including Sony Pictures, NBA, and Viacom. With more than 600 million monthly unique viewers across all of its content, BBTV is the world's second largest video property, according to data from Comscore.

BBTV has achieved that level of visibility for its clients with a comprehensive array of tools and solutions that help influencers engage and grow online audiences, while also helping them make more money. BBTV's suite of technologies includes tools to help influencers increase content visibility through content optimization, connect with the right creative partners for collaboration, manage and protect intellectual property, and more.

On February 4, BBTV launched its latest tool to help influencers better understand their audience engagement. The company has added a new Video Scoring System to its suite of solutions, which analyzes and scores key video performance metrics, including viewership, engagement, watchability, brand safety, and comment sentiments. The system then uses that data to deliver a comprehensive but concise performance score. This insight can help creators, influencers, and marketers better understand their audiences and plan their future content. BBTV's own Direct Ad Sales team is using the Video Scoring System to provide deeper insights into BBTV's video library to assist with more robust targeting for advertising campaigns.

"In today's world there are hundreds of hours of video content uploaded every minute and brands need complete peace of mind that they are advertising alongside relevant and brand safe content, every day," comments Doug Johnson, BBTV VP Branded Entertainment & Ad Sales. "We deliver a completely targeted solution that analyses the content at the video level in every campaign. This depth of analysis and transparency to the brand ultimately results in increased performance and greater campaign success."

On March 4, BBTV released the company's 2020 Q4 and full year results . The company reported Q4 revenues of $150.8 million, a 40% increase over the same period in 2019. For the full year in 2020, BBTV reported revenues of $459.0 million, a 23.3% increase over the previous year. BBTV Share of that revenue was $39 million, and gross profit was $36 million, showcasing a very efficient platform and implying a 93% Adjusted Gross Margin for 2020.

Companies and Platforms Build Engagement Tools

Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) algorithm has for years been notoriously difficult for creators and marketers on the platform to get a handle on, and as a result, Facebook audience engagement can seem particularly arcane. To counteract this, Facebook offers a range of analytics and tools to increase audience engagement. Still, many users turn to third-party tools offered by other companies to increase engagement and visibility on the platform.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) offers a range of tools and resources for creators on its YouTube platform. The centerpiece of these resources is the YouTube Creator Academy, which takes new creators through the vast array of analytics, tools, and metrics available on the platform to drive visibility, views, shares, and engagement. In January and early February, YouTube released a series of guides for self-certification for monetization of gaming content.

On February 9, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) announced new capabilities for its Adobe Experience Cloud suite of integrated online marketing and web analytics products. Adobe Experience Cloud is a set of tools for online creators and advertisers that includes analytics, social, advertising, media optimization, targeting, web experience management, and more.

Freelance services marketplace Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) offers its users analytics and metadata customization tools to help freelancers increase the visibility of their services on the platform to potential clients. On the other end of Fiverr's business, the platform is full of freelancers specializing in driving audience engagement.

There's more opportunity than ever in online creation and marketing, but to access that opportunity, creators need tools to get eyes and engagement on their content. Companies like BBTV are building and providing those tools.

