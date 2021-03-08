Company Grows In Multiple New Retails Stores

Longwood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, announces the expansion of Spikes CBDx current product line.

Spikes CBDx announces the development of two new products to be made available for purchase in March 2021. The Company placed the first order for Spikes CBDx Turmeric and CBD Capsules and CBD Superfood Meal Shake from Pure Health Products, a division of Can B Corp. These two new products compliment its current products.

Turmeric's main active ingredient is Curcumin, a substance with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It neutralizes free radicals on its own but also stimulates your body's own antioxidant enzymes. Spikes CBDx is combining this powerful ingredient with its CBD for recovery supplement intended for everyone. For more information visit Health Line.

Spikes CBDx Superfood CBD Blend will serve as a meal or snack. The shake is packed with superfoods maca, cacao and goji that may improve physical and mental health. You will receive omegas and protein, teas for brain and immune health as well as probiotics and acidophilus for digestive support.

Elev8 Hemp sales team quickly shows promising results, expanding with its CBD Iced Tea into seven retail locations over the last couple days. Each location has added all flavors of Iced Tea. In addition, distribution partner, California High Beverages, has ordered two pallets of CBD Iced Tea in preparation for its southeast expansion.

Branded Legacy's CEO Jermain Strong quotes, "Every day, we are looking for ways to grow both brands, increase sales, and reach larger audiences. Partnering with new retailers is exciting because of the opportunities that could open up in the coming months."

About Spikes CBDx: Spikes CBDx is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDx products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDx provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDx products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders-naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9-so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

