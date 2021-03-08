Firma Holdings Corp.: Firma Holdings Announces Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce a corporate update addressing status of Financials and the formation of two new subsidiaries.

The company has been working diligently with existing FRMA Legal and Accounting professionals, updating the financials, restructuring debt and adhering to the new OTC Markets requirements. The Company has created two new branches of business enterprise with each of the branches having their own unique technology for a sustainable future. They include Firma Advanced Carbon Materials, Inc. and Firma Renewables Corp. Each branch is already in negotiations with well-established partners in their respective field of sustainable energies.

Management has designed a new logo and has setup a new website which is currently set to launch on March 9, 2021.

ABOUT FIRMA ADVANCED CARBON MATERIALS, INC.

Advanced Carbon Materials have excellent thermal stability and mechanical property such as tensile strength more than ordinary materials. Graphene, carbon fibers, carbon foams structural graphite, and nanotubes are majorly used in advanced carbon materials as engineering materials for infrastructure projects. Metallurgical coal, also known as met coal, coking coal, or steelmaking coal, is a vital ingredient for making steel, iron alloy, carbon and other metals used in everything from buildings, tools, trains, planes, and automobiles, to cookwares, cutlery, surgical tools and implants. Firma is focused on partnering with an well-established company currently working on several projects, each working toward the goal of creating a sustainable future.

ABOUT FIRMA RENEWABLES CORP.

Renewable resources include biomass energy (such as ethanol), hydropower, geothermal power, wind energy, and solar energy. Firma renewables is focused on partnering with a minority-owned solar panel manufacturer, as well as several of the largest national developers of utility-scale projects.

FRMA's Plan of Operations .

FRMA is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. FRMA and its subsidiaries are in the process of acquiring interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements along with diligently researching creating a Special Purpose Acquisition Company in the Renewable Energy space including advanced carbon materials.

