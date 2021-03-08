Imroj Singh, Trucking Industry Executive, Launches New Personal Website

The new website explores Imroj Singh's interesting and inspirational story in the trucking industry, and features a growing inventory of thought leadership content.

FONTANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Imroj Singh, the Director of Operations at Fontana, CA-headquartered Golden Mile Enterprises Inc., has launched a new personal website at https://imrojsingh.com.

The new website, which features responsive design for fast, flawless browsing via tablets and smartphones, explores Imroj Singh's interesting and inspirational story in the trucking industry. After starting off his career as a dispatcher, he decided to join his father at Golden Mile Enterprises Inc. Together, the father and son team have grown the company's fleet to more than 100 modern vehicles that provide pick-ups, deliveries and freight transportation across the lower 48 states. In addition, the company is in the process of building a new terminal in Indianapolis, Indiana, with more terminals planned in New Jersey and Georgia.

"When Golden Mile Enterprises launched, we had just a couple of trucks and they were both owned by my father," commented Imroj Singh, who attended UCLA. "In just a few years, we have significantly expanded the business and are aggressively growing our operations. During COVID-19, we have also started focusing more on working directly with customers instead of utilizing brokers or intermediaries, and the results have been extremely positive. We will likely continue this business model even after the pandemic ends, because it is proving to be so successful. One of the defining characteristics of our company is offering exceptional customer service, and working closely with our customers enables us to consistently demonstrate this commitment."

In addition to exploring Imroj Singh's background, the website also features a growing library of his thought leadership content. Current topics and themes include: the latest trends in the trucking industry, best practices for managing a freight company, the most important qualities of a successful freight company, and more. Additional content is constantly being added, and visitors are encouraged to bookmark the website. They can also follow Imroj Singh on Medium.com (https://imrojsingh.medium.com) to be immediately notified of new articles.

"I love the fact that through my new personal website, I can connect directly with my peers throughout the trucking industry," commented Imroj Singh, who enjoys spending his non-working time with family and friends, and is a voracious reader - especially if the author is Warren Buffet. "Publishing articles on a third-party website can be administratively burdensome, and there is usually a waiting period between when something is submitted and when it is actually live online. But now, I can literally share ideas and insights with zero delay. This is especially relevant because in the trucking industry things can and do change very quickly, with new trends, technologies and best practices emerging all of the time. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts and views, and making my personal website a go-to source for both emerging and established trucking industry professionals."

Visitors who wish to submit ideas for future content, or have any other suggestions, are warmly welcome to contact Imroj Singh. As the new website is HTTPS compliant, visitors can be assured that any information they submit is encrypted while in transit.

