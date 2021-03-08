Visium Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of New Website

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) today announced the launch of its redesigned website, www.visiumtechnologies.com. The new site places a large emphasis on user experience and provides a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality and accessible resources to help support the informational needs of clients and prospects alike.

The new website is part of several key strategic growth projects that are underway - Visium will continue to implement a new visual identity that is both dynamic and intuitive while building a stable foundation for long-term growth.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Visium," says Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO. "We continue to make steady progress towards bringing our products and services to market, and the new website provides easily accessible information for potential customers and technology partners to gain key insight into our solutions. This updated website shows who we truly are: bold, creative, hardworking, and passionate."

Visium's new website will be updated regularly with industry updates, resources for clients, corporate news and other essential information. We encourage visitors to explore the new website and subscribe to Visium's newsletter.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

