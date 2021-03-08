Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: New Adaptive Technology "StreamlyTV" to Deliver Major TV Networks Across Multiple Streaming Platforms

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announced today that it has developed an app-based cable TV IPTV streaming service for release across multiple streaming platforms.

After eighteen months in development, Adaptive Ad Systems has finished its over-the-top (OTT) cable television system, which will be launched across multiple streaming platforms. The new service will provide its users access to cable TV programming via its "StreamlyTV" app, soon to be available on smart TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple, and Android mobile devices, as well as via web browsers.



J. Michael Heil, CEO, states: "After years of continuing innovation and persistence to provide our customers and end users with the best possible technology and services, we are excited to enter into the next phase of our company's innovation in the cable television and advertising business with the launch of our video streaming services. The beta launch of our StreamlyTV service will be conducted in the cable television franchises in the Pacific Northwest that we currently own. We will begin our new service as a pilot project in those communities within the next sixty days."

Once testing StreamlyTV with current franchise customers has been successfully completed, the Company will start rolling out the service via a direct-to-consumer offering which includes all major networks found on traditional cable and satellite systems. The Company's business model, servicing typically overlooked markets in the industry with its ad insertion and broadband services, has proven to be very successful for two decades. Utilizing this extensive experience in these markets, the Company will begin launching the Stream TV streaming service in tier 2 and tier 3 markets and continue to expand services into all markets usually overlooked by larger television providers.

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual cable television system.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite TV, and IPTV markets , and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a unique profit-sharing model with its cable TV partners. The Company serves over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

