Index to track the global digital assets segment

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the launch of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (ticker: MVDAPP). The modified market cap-weighted index is a global index that aims to track the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the global digital assets segment.

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index's unique pure-play approach includes companies with at least 50% of their revenues from digital assets projects or projects that have the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from the digital assets industry when developed. These companies may include companies that operate digital asset exchanges, payment gateways, mining operations, software services, equipment and technology or services to the digital assets industry, as well as digital asset infrastructure businesses or companies facilitating commerce with the use of digital assets. The MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (ticker: MVDAPP) covers at least 90% of the investable universe, and may include non-pure-play companies as defined in the rules.

"With the success of our Digital Assets Index suite, we now also provide investors access to this asset class via stocks. This may include holding companies as well as miners, exchanges and other companies active in the digital assets space," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (ticker: MVDAPP) is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price and a total return net index. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (ticker: MVDAPP)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 26 February 2021

Base Value: 1000

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 25.61 billion in assets under management (as of 8 March 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

