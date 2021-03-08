Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares will be listed for trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "NSJ". NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") located in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 94 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 1,970 acres (8.5 km2).

Management Team

Jag Sandhu, President, CEO and Director

Mr. Sandhu has over 18 years of experience in the capital markets in corporate finance and development. Mr. Sandhu has assisted domestic and international mining companies in raising multi million dollars for exploration, development and expansion. He has dealt extensively with strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, financings, and operations for various companies. Mr. Sandhu has held various senior level executive positions in a number of listed companies. He received his Bachelor of Economics degree from Simon Fraser University in 1990.

Chris Zerga, Director

Mr Zerga has more than 35 years of mining experience through-out the USA., with a focus in Nevada. He has held several senior level executive positions with multiple major and junior mining companies. Mr Zerga's background includes all aspects of mining from exploration, development, to production. His experience includes working with - Freeport McMoran, Anglo Gold Ashanti, Minorco SA which merged with Anglo American Corp. creating a $10 billion merger, Newmont Corporation, Queenstake Resources Ltd. Merged with YGC Resources, and Scorpio Gold Corp.. Mr. Zerga is currently the general manager for Rawhide Mining LLC, which is a fully permitted open pit heap leaching operation that is currently producing gold and silver doré in Fallon, Nevada. Rawhide Mining is a private company backed by EMX Royalty Corp. which owns 19.9% respectively. Mr Zerga has technical experience with all ore types and recovery methods. His expertise includes - Wet and Dry grinding, Heap Leaching, Flotation, Roasting, Chlorination, including Merrill Crowe, CIL, CIP, CIC and Gravity recovery methods.

Paul Grewal, CPA and CA, Chief Financial Officer

Mr Grewal is currently a Partner with HWG Chartered Accountants in Surrey, BC. He received his Bachelor of Commerce from UNBC in 1998, received his CA designation in 1998 and has completed Parts I & II of the CICA In-Depth Tax Course. Mr. Grewal joined Heming, Wyborn & Grewal in 2005 and was promoted to Partner on January 1, 2009. Mr Grewal has been the CFO of a number of publicly listed junior mining companies in Canada. He has extensive experience in the financial management of corporations that are doing business in a variety of industries.

Rodney Stevens, CFA, Director

Mr. Stevens is a CFA charterholder with over a decade of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc., then as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he became a top-rated analyst by StarMine on July 17, 2007. Mr. Stevens was also a Portfolio Manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and M&A activity worth over $1 billion in transaction value. Currently, Mr. Stevens is the Vice President, Interim CFO, Director of Discovery Harbour which is advancing their Caldera Project in Nevada, U.S.

Richard R. Kern B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo; Advisor to the Board, Qualified Person ("QP")

Prior to forming Great Basin Resources Inc. Richard co-founded MinQuest Inc. in 1998 and managed significant gold discoveries at Fire Creek and Longstreet, Nevada and at Moss, Arizona. Richard held positions with several major mining companies before starting his own company. He is a Professional Geologist with over 35 years' experience in base and precious metal exploration in the U.S., Central America, South America, and Australia. Richard has had field, executive, and management level positions in companies such as North Mining, Homestake Mining Company, and Superior Oil. He has been involved in major mineral discoveries in the Western United States and Australia. He has a Master's of Science Degree in Geology from Idaho State University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from Montana State University. His exploration methods involve results-driven mixing of practical field geology, geochemistry and drilling with state of the art GIS, geochemical and geophysical methods. His strong analytical skills and hands-on field oriented mentor management style has proven to be a successful combination in developing various mining ventures.

Stock Options

NSJ has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of NSJ to purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of NSJ at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 94 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 1,970 acres (8.5 km2). The Company's business objective is to explore for gold mineralization on the Property. NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

WWW.NSJGOLD.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76347