Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company"), wholly owned subsidiary Amplify Games, is pleased to announce that the Leaptrade marketplace http://www.leaptrade.com/ is joining the Amplify Alliance. Leaptrade will bring a robust marketplace to the Amplify Network that allows their members to buy and sell everything from retro physical game disc/cartridges to digital game keys and NFT's (Non-fungible tokens).

"The gaming market presents such a huge opportunity for mass adoption of true digital ownership through blockchain and NFT's. Whether those NFT's are truly unique works of art, limited edition, bought/sold or even earned from within games as we play them, we will all need user friendly and accessible places to sell those tokens/items. Leaptrade's marketplace will provide Amplify with an ideal proving ground for the growing market of peer-to-peer NFT buying, selling and trading," said Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games.

Amplify Games will bring a full catalog of digital titles to Leaptrade's already expansive catalog of physical games. Leaptrade will be able to earn a portion of every sale from the Amplify Catalog, as well as augment Amplify's network of stores and marketplaces with goods and NFT's that their members list for sale.

"We are excited about this partnership for what it can do for our community. Leaptrade is a very tight knit group of active traders and connecting to the Amplify Network gives them the opportunity to buy and sell games and other digital assets across a much wider group of stores and communities. It will also bring a catalog of new digital games to Leaptrade for the first time, something our members have been looking for," said David Adams, Community Manager, Leaptrade.

BlockchainK2 Corp announces that it has granted 70,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at $1.21 per share. The options vest immediately and have a ten year term.

About LeapTrade

LeapTrade is based in the New York metro area and it was founded in 2010 to disrupt the way videogames are priced and purchased on the used market. It is built on a strong community of gamers trading securely on a marketplace that is easy to use and is accessible to all gamers. Leaptrade originally started out trading only physical discs and cartridges but has since branched out into the digital gaming space and is looking forward to the future of cryptocurrency and trading game based NFT's.

For More information on Leaptrade, please visit:

http://www.leaptrade.com/

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain and NFT's can provide to meet those needs is what will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of huge opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information Amplify Games please visit: www.amplifygames.io.

For further information, please contact Tony Caputo, CEO

Tony@amplifygames.io

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company owns a gaming platform Amplify Games Inc changing the way video games are distributed and promoted. BlockchainK2 is also invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The company's wholly owned subsidiary iRecover Inc is working to implement the findings and principles of behaviorism, social neurodevelopment, and behavioral economics in a blockchain based application to support individuals recovering from addiction. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

For further information, please contact: Sergei Stetsenko, CEO 604-630-8746

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements", including information concerning the intentions, plans and future action of the Company described herein. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of a public company, currently with limited business and financial resources, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's continuous disclosure record available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76402