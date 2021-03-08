Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEXSTIM OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

NOTICE 8 MARCH 2021 SHARES NEXSTIM OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Nexstim Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 9 March 2021 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000354162 Orderbook id: 103570 Ratio: 2:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 2 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: 0,03 EUR / share Subscription period: 15 March 2021 - 31 March 2021 Ex-date: 9 March 2021 Record date: 10 March 2021 The orderbook NXTMH (id 103570 ) will be flushed on 8 March 2021 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260