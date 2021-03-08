Anzeige
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEXSTIM OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

NOTICE  8 MARCH 2021  SHARES

NEXSTIM OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Nexstim Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 9 March
2021 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. 

Trading code: NXTMH
ISIN code: FI4000354162
Orderbook id: 103570
Ratio: 2:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 2 subscription rights
entitles to subscribe for 1 share) 
Subscription price: 0,03 EUR / share
Subscription period: 15 March 2021 - 31 March 2021
Ex-date: 9 March 2021
Record date: 10 March 2021

The orderbook NXTMH (id 103570 ) will be flushed on 8 March 2021 after market
close. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
