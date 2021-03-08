Brighter has been making progress in multiple regions for Actiste, which now has market approval in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Thailand, as well as a five-year distribution agreement in Qatar and five-year agreements in both Nigeria and Ghana. Once registrations are in place in Nigeria and Ghana, Brighter expects to receive €2.3m (SEK23.4m) and €1.2m (SEK12.2m), respectively, in initial orders in those countries. The approval processes in Nigeria and Ghana are expected to begin in March 2021 and complete by the end of the year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...