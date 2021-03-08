MUNICH, March 8 (WNM/Technische Universität München/Katharina Baumeister) - The sensor network MUCCnet (Munich Urban Carbon Column network) consists of five high-precision optical instruments that analyze the sun's light spectra. They measure the concentration of the gases carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and carbon monoxide (CO). Since each gas has its own unique spectral "fingerprint", concentrations of these gases can be determined in the columns of air between the instruments and the sun. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...