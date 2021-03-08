PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Details concerning the partnership with Clear Channel International

Following the publication of a number of articles in the press and recent levels of trading activity, Prismaflex International has decided to clarify details of its collaboration with Clear Channel International that began one year ago.

Prismaflex International was listed by Clear Channel International at the beginning of 2020 with the signing of a framework contract as one of their providers of LED displays for Europe (excluding the United Kingdom) and also Latin America.

Clear Channel International selected Prismaflex for their proven LED display expertise, their capacity to react to local demand thanks to their international subsidiaries, the deadlines and also the quality management system imposed by the advertising company.

All displays supplied to Clear Channel respect current standards and are EMC certified. EMC (Electro-Magnetic Compatibility) certification ensures the signs fully respect guidelines for electromagnetic environmental control.

Since the signing of the agreement, Prismaflex International has received orders for LED displays to be installed in Brazil, Italy and Belgium amounting to approximately €6 million. This amount is recognised as revenues in the first 9 months of the 2020-2021 financial year.

The orders thereby do not modify the Group's outlook for the end of 2020-2021, with an anticipated drop in total sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This international collaboration will continue over the coming months with projects in the pipeline for several countries, notably Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, Spain and Italy.

Next press release : 2020-2021 annual sales figures, May 11, 2021 after closure.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING

ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI.FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com



Contacts :

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analysts/investors/press contacts - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr

