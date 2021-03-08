Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Healixa Inc., formerly Emerald Organic Products Inc., (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("the Company"), a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. CEO of the Company, Ian Parker, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent name change from Emerald Organic Products Inc. to Healixa Inc. "What we're going to be discussing today is our financial technology assets and how they fit hand-in-glove with the healthtech assets that we have," explained Parker. "The name 'Healixa' is reflective of all of those healing technologies, healthtech and fintech, that are essential to our very diverse customer base," he continued. "That's why we changed the name to 'Healixa', so that we could speak to all of the healing technologies that we have and not just a segment of them."

"How are you going to start merging healthtech and fintech?" asked Jolly. "By integrating our proprietary eWallet into our care environment, we can help simplify getting social assistance to those who need it most," explained Parker, before elaborating on the eWallet and social services process. Parker then discussed the traditional social services process, which typically takes 6-8 weeks to complete. "With the program that we have, we now cut that timeframe down to 1-3 days," said Parker. "What we want to provide is a complete continuum of care to help you find all of your critical needs right inside of our care ecosystem."

"What we want to limit is the amount of times that we have to refer you to a third party or have you leave the ecosystem to find that next chain of care," continued Parker, adding that patients within the network can receive treatment for physical and mental health conditions, while also having access to social services.

Jolly then asked about the future of virtual health care. "This is a paradigm shift," said Parker. "You've now moved healthcare into the digital age, you've moved it into the on-demand economy," continued Parker. "The pandemic has forced healthcare to be a rapid adoption of technology, so what you're seeing is a rapid digitization of healthcare," he said. "The next pieces for us are to continue building onto what we already have in terms of digitization."

"What does the roadmap for Healixa look like going forward over the next two to four quarters?" asked Jolly. "This quarter, we are actually starting to produce revenue. Next quarter, we will be continuing to build on those revenues. We have gone to market in this particular quarter," shared Parker. "We have a pipeline of transactions on the pharmacy side that will quickly ramp up our revenues," he continued. "From a technology standpoint, we are beyond a minimum viable product; we are far more advanced than that."

To close the interview, Parker elaborated on the Company's commitment to providing a healing environment for patients across the United States. "We look forward to having people join that ecosystem so that we can help get people the care that they need," said Parker. He then shared that the Company is continuing to grow their experience and knowledge by adding to their diverse panel of experts as they continue to move forward in this space.

About Emerald Organic Products

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under the symbol OTC Pink: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company's people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc.), undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: Kirin M. Smith PCG Advisory, Inc. 1-646-823-8656 ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

