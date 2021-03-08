The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 8
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
Please note that the sale of shares reported in this announcement was due to an error by a discretionary manager and the same number of shares was repurchased on the same date, as disclosed in a separate announcement directly following the current announcement.
|1.
|Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
|a)
|Name
|Caroline Kemsley-Pein
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138005QFXYHJM551U45
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00B65TLW28
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|8 March 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
