Sprayground Launches 'Coming to America' Collaboration with Paramount Pictures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / If you were a fan of the 1988 classic "Coming to America", you are going to love Sprayground's next collaboration! The urban backpack and streetwear brand has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to give us the hottest new backpack.

Sustainable, practical, and fashion-forward are just some of the great qualities Sprayground's products have to offer. Known for its typically loud designs, along with being high-quality and perfect for all occasions, the trendy king-like design is no different, and will make you feel like royalty everywhere you go.

Paying homage to "Coming to America", the bag design is covered in stacks of money and a jeweled crown. Sprayground designed this bag with the 'consumer-on-the-go' in mind, with designated partitions for USB sticks, wires and cables, a laptop, and other accessories securely stored in zipped compartments, making it the perfect bag for the fashion-forward and for those who pack their life on their backs and are always on the move!

David Ben David, the Founder and Creative Director of Sprayground, commented on the upcoming collaboration: "Coming to America was one of my favorite films growing up and it was a pleasure to work on this backpack. I wanted to reflect King Jaffe Joffer's kingly persona, whilst giving it a Sprayground twist that I know 'Coming to America' and Sprayground fans will know and love. I can't wait for people to get their hands on this one. We've made a limited amount, so remember, once it's gone, it's gone!"

Available now at www.sprayground.com, this exclusive backpack retails at $80.

About Sprayground

The rebel Travel company started in 2010 by DAVID BEN DAVID as a cure to the boring and mundane bags that dominated the market. Bringing art, design, music, travel and the 6th sense into fashion to revolutionize a market that was known to be for utilitarian purposes. Today the bags are seen globally in over 30 countries with over 20 INTL Distributors with pop-up Locations in the USA and Brick & Mortar stores in Shanghai and Beijing. Collaborations such as NBA, Chris Brown, Spike Lee, Buzz Aldrin, Young Thug, The Game, Shaquille O'Neal, MARVEL, Odell Beckham Jr, The Colombian Army and Humanitarian Organizations. The brand has since evolved into travel luggage, outerwear and footwear, as well as starting a Music Label called Creative Outcasts. The brand has become a collectible item, with fans collecting over 30-70 bags. All Product is made in limited runs and never produced again!

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

For any Sprayground media inquiries, please contact:

Holly Landeros

holly @hj-pr.com

+1 (424) 385-1758

SOURCE: Sprayground

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634050/Sprayground-Launches-Coming-to-America-Collaboration-with-Paramount-Pictures