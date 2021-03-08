KAZIA THERAPEUTICS

Patients have officially begun to receive doses of paxalisib as part of the pivotal GBM AGILE study that Kazia is participating in. The Phase II/III study is active in at least 31 sites in the US and Canada currently and is expanding to Europe and China in H121. Given the study design, it is unlikely to report clinical data in 2021, so the near-term focus will be on clinical results from ongoing investigator-sponsored studies, particularly in brain metastases (from other cancer types), which we see as a major potential indication for the drug.

