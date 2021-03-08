New CEO to lead Dreem through its evolution of focusing on the healthcare industry; Hugo Mercier exits the company for new entrepreneurial ventures

Dreem, a sleep technology leader, today announced that Quentin Soulet de Brugière has been appointed CEO. Hugo Mercier is leaving the company to pursue new entrepreneurial ventures.

This change in leadership is driven by a deep transformation of the healthcare industry caused by the pandemic, and which forced every player in the industry to find new ways to deliver qualitative care remotely. This disruption created an opportunity for Dreem to shift its commercial strategy towards pharmaceutical companies, research labs, healthcare providers and device manufacturers.

"With the evolution of the business and Dreem solidly embarked on the second phase of its journey, Hugo and the board felt it was time to transition the leadership to Quentin who had always held very close relationships with the healthcare industry," said Laurent Alexandre, member of Dreem's Board of Directors. "Quentin's technical background and expertise will be an undeniable asset to lead Dreem through this new phase."

Laurent Alexandre continued: "Hugo was instrumental in building and growing the company into the global sleep technology leader that it is today. I want to thank him for all his contributions and passion for the past 6 years. He's leaving behind an extraordinary legacy that's helping solve people's sleep issues."

Dreem also welcomes healthcare industry veteran, Anne Reiser, to its board of directors. Anne was most recently EMEA, APAC Japan president of ResMed Inc,. and previously held leadership positions at Medtronic.

"Anne brings decades of experience in the healthcare and sleep industries," said Quentin Soulet de Brugière, CEO of Dreem. "I am thrilled to have her onboard for this new chapter of Dreem. Her expertise and connections are an incredible asset to pursue our mission of democratizing sleep medicine."

About Dreem:

Dreem is a sleep science pioneer developing innovative and clinically validated solutions to measure and improve sleep at scale. The company works with key players in the healthcare industry, including 250 research labs, leading pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers.

Since 2014, Dreem has raised $60 million from investors, filed 50 patents, developed 4 full iterations of the Dreem headband and helped thousands of people across the world to solve their sleep issues. Dreem has also collected the largest EEG database in history with more than 2 million nights.

