Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com

About The Rainbow Riches Pick 'n Mix Slot Game



Rainbow Riches Pick 'n Mix is a 5x3 reel game. It contains wilds, a picking game, a wheel game, and the exciting Pots of Gold Feature.

Base Game

After this Rainbow Riches slot game initially loads, select up to 3 bonuses. The bonus games selected are active for the base game. Select RESET to return to the bonus selection screen to change active bonuses.

WILD is wild for all symbols except POT OF GOLD, TOADSTOOL, ROAD TO RICHES, FREE SPINS, and CASH CROP. Only the highest winner is paid per winning combination.

Line pays must occur on adjacent reels, beginning with the leftmost reel on each reel set. The paytable reflects the current bet configuration.

Pots of Gold Bonus Description

3 or 4 scattered POT OF GOLD triggers the Pots of Gold Bonus. If 3 POT OF GOLD land in the array, gold, silver, and bronze pots spin around the screen. If 4 POT OF GOLD land in the array, gold and silver pots spin around the screen.

When the pots stop spinning, an arrow will point to one pot. The multiplier associated with the selected pot is multiplied by the stake.

During the Pots of Gold Bonus, the bet multiplier and the number of active paylines remains the same as the spin that triggered the Bonus. Scatter pays are added to payline wins. The maximum prize available is 500x stake.

If 5 POT OF GOLD land in the array, 500x stake is awarded to the player and the Pots of Gold Bonus is not triggered.

Free Spin Bonus Description

3 or more scattered FREE SPINS on reels 1, 3, and 5 triggers the Free Spin Bonus. At least 1 FREE SPIN must be visible on reels 1, 3, and 5 for the Free Spin Bonus to trigger.

During the free spins, WILD is wild for all symbols except FREE SPINS. During the free spins, FREE SPINS is wild for all symbols.

FREE SPINS only appears on reels 1, 3, and 5. FREE SPINS is stacked on reel 1.

3 FREE SPINS awards 10 free spins. 4 FREE SPINS awards 20 free spins. 5 FREE SPINS awards 30 free spins.

During free spins, an alternate set of reels is used.

The bet per line and the active paylines remain the same as the spin that triggered the feature. Winning combinations for these reels are identical to the base game.

During free spins, 3 or more scattered BONUS adds additional free spins to the number of free spins remaining. During free spins, at least 1 FREE SPINS must be visible on reels 1, 3, and 5 for the Free Spin Bonus to retrigger. Only the highest winner is paid per winning combination.

Magic Toadstool Bonus Description

3 or 4 scattered TOADSTOOL triggers the Magic Toadstool Bonus. A 6x4 grid of 24 toadstools is displayed to the player. 3 picks are awarded to the player.

Picking a toadstool will award either a monetary prize or a FAIRY. If a FAIRY is revealed, 3 additional picks are made by the FAIRY and are awarded to the player. FAIRY picks can reveal an additional FAIRY.

If the player has picks remaining when all toadstools have been picked, a multiplier is awarded that multiplies the current win amount. 2 remaining picks multiplies the final win amount by 3x. 1 remaining pick multiplies the final win amount by 2x.

A minimum prize level must be reached before the completion of the bonus. If the minimum prize level isn't reached before running out of picks, additional picks are awarded to the player, one at a time, until the minimum prize level is reached.

If 4 scattered TOADSTOOL triggers the Magic Toadstool Bonus, the minimum prize level for the bonus is increased. If 5 TOADSTOOL land in the array, 500x stake is awarded to the player and the Magic Toadstool Bonus is not triggered.

Cash Drop Bonus Description

3 or 4 CASH CROP triggers the Cash Crop Bonus. A 10x5 grid of 50 coins is displayed.

The coins begin to spin and will either display 1 of 2 outcomes - a "blank" or a multiplier. All coins that display a multiplier are added together.

The final accumulated multiplier for the round multiplies the stake used when triggering the bonus. A giant spinning coin is then presented to the player that has 2 sides - "GO ON" and "COLLECT".

If the giant coin displays GO ON, another 10x5 grid of 50 coins is displayed and play continues. If the giant coin displays COLLECT, the final award is given to the player and the bonus ends.

3 rounds of coins are possible, with increasing multipliers based on the round. 1x multipliers are only available in the first round. 2x multipliers are only available in the second round. 5x and 10x multipliers are only available in the third and final round. Wins from previous rounds are carried over.

Road to Riches Bonus Description

3 or 4 scattered ROAD TO RICHES triggers the Road to Riches Bonus. 3 scattered ROAD TO RICHES displays standard road multipliers. 4 scattered ROAD TO RICHES has standard road multipliers, but increases the average win amount.

Select SPIN to spin the wheel and decide on the number of steps up the cash road. Continue spinning and progressing until the wheel lands on a collect position or the top prize is reached.

The total prize will be the final position achieved multiplied by the stake. During the Road to Riches Bonus, the bet multiplier and the number of active paylines remains the same as the spin that triggered the bonus. Maximum prize available is 500x stake.

If 5 ROAD TO RICHES land in the array, 500x stake is awarded to the player and the Road to Riches Bonus is not triggered.

Paylines

Wins on multiple paylines are added together.

Total line bet must be divided equally between each active payline; therefore, all total bet amounts are not available. The Total Bet is the number of lines multiplied by the cash bet on each line. Only active paylines can register wins.

