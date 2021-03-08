The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

28 February 2021 £1,189.8784 per Ordinary share

Please Note: The above NAV figure includes a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,450 shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"). As at 28 February 2021, these shares were valued at £17,574.13 per share, an increase of 1.15% from the valuation of £17,374.01 per share as at the previous valuation on 31 January 2021. Funds under management at LTL at 28 February 2021 stood at £22,842 million.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

08 March 2021