Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Cherry Street Capital Inc. (TSXV: CHSC.P) (the "Company" or "Cherry Street") is pleased to announce that Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (formerly, Bazinga Technologies Inc.) ("Tribe") has completed an upsizing of the private placement financing that closed and was previously disclosed on December 11, 2020. Tribe has issued an additional 340,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Receipt" and collectively, the "Receipts") at a purchase price of $5.00 per Receipt for gross proceeds of $1,700,000. Together with the Receipts that were issued on December 11, 2020, Tribe has now issued a total of 2,665,984 Receipts for gross proceeds of $13,329,920 (the "Financing").

The Financing was completed in connection with the acquisition of all of the outstanding share capital of Tribe by the Company (the "Business Combination"). Net proceeds of the Financing will be held in escrow pending completion of the Business Combination. Immediately prior to completion of the Business Combination, each Receipt will automatically be converted into one common share of Tribe, as constituted following a one-for-9.1719 consolidation (the "Tribe Consolidation"), which will then be exchanged for one common share of the Company, as constituted following a one-for-8.4488 consolidation (the "Cherry Street Consolidation").

Each Receipt is subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the later of: (i) March 5, 2021; and (ii) the date Tribe becomes a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada. Upon completion of the Business Combination, the resulting common shares of the Company issued in connection with the conversion of the Receipts will not be subject to any hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

ABOUT TRIBE

A one-stop-shop for residential community living, Tribe offers tech-enabled Community Management that is disrupting the traditional market. With the fastest growing tech-forward property management company in Canada, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of developers, condo/residential communities and owners/residents versus traditional property management. Tribe is empowering residential community living in cities.

For further information on Tribe, readers are encouraged to review the Company's news releases dated October 30, December 10, December 11, 2020, and February 12, 2021, and to visit: www.mybazinga.com. Additional information on Tribe, including current financial statements, will be filed and posted on SEDAR (www.sedar.com ) upon the completion of a filing statement that will be prepared in connection with the Business Combination.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION

The Business Combination constitutes a "Qualifying Transaction" for the Company under TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Closing of the Business Combination remains subject to a number of conditions as described in the news release issued by the Company on December 10, 2020. There can be no assurance that the Business Combination will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the common shares of the Company will remain halted pending further filings with the Exchange.

For further information, contact Rudy Cheddie at rudy@soroc.com.

For further information from Tribe, contact Joseph Nakhla at joseph.nakhla@mybazinga.com.

