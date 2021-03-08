Harris Insurance Awarded Best Of The Emerald Coast Insurance Agency

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Fort Walton Beach, Florida-based Harris Insurance is pleased to announce that they were recently named the Best of the Emerald Coast Insurance Agency. This year was the first time the competition was held online, and this allowed for a much larger number of entries and voters. Harris Insurance came out on top, and the insurance company is more than happy to have been recognized in such a way. The firm hopes to participate again in 2021.

The 2020 ceremony has been cancelled due to the CDC guidelines surrounding COVID-19, but there will be a virtual event hosted by Emerald Coast Magazine, which will help inspire and raise funds for The Junior League of the Emerald Coast, a female-run organization dedicated to promoting and developing the interests of women and the community.



"This award means so much to us," says Natalie Schmidt, the Business Development Director at Harris Insurance. "We'd like to thank everyone who voted for us. Whether they wrote in and sent an entry or nominated Harris Insurance online, we are grateful to have such a supportive community. Thank you to everyone who helped us out. We're here to help you!" The prestigious award is given out annually by Emerald Coast Magazine and is reserved for the very best businesses in a given area.



Harris Insurance has been the go-to agency for communities on the Emerald Coast for many years, and the company has managed to build a strong reputation for itself by providing excellent customer service. They offer very affordable insurance rates for families and businesses and have seen tremendous growth over the decades. Harris Insurance represents over 150 companies and provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to get clients the very best quotes possible. The company regularly receives awards from various other institutions and publications - and was also named Finest on the Emerald Coast in 2020.



The agency offers all kinds of insurance, catering to a wide array of industries as well as more specific needs within those industries. Getting in touch with Harris Insurance is very easy, as one can simply reach out and promptly be seen by one of the company's friendly, experienced agents at any time during business hours. Harris Insurance makes getting insurance coverage a simple process in addition to being very affordable, and coverage starts the moment one signs the application and pays all required fees. Signing by email is an option as well, allowing clients to apply for and receive coverage from Harris Insurance at their convenience.



Many clients have left excellent reviews praising Harris Insurance for a number of qualities, from the affordability of the insurance company's coverage to the excellent customer service they are known for offering their clients. D. Smith, one of the company's clients, says in their Google review, "After contacting no fewer than five other companies and independent insurance companies who didn't seem interested in helping us, I kept Googling. I called Harris Insurance. A real person answered. Anita Pizzolato was so wonderful and very informative. She is patient with us newcomers who don't understand Florida well. We had coverage, knowledge, and a friendly voice before we had responses from other companies."



Another client, Janean Martin, says, "I searched to find a different agency as I have recently been disappointed in the agency I have been with for eight years. I am incredibly fortunate to have found Harris Insurance. I spoke with Kiana first, and she is a wonderful communicator. She then referred me to Lydia as my contact person. I cannot say enough good things about Lydia. She found a Homeowners Policy for me that I am very happy with. Lydia is extremely knowledgeable on products, calm speaking, and a great listener, and I can say I have found an agency that I will stay with for many years to come. I am switching all of my insurance to her. Thank you, Lydia!"



Those in search of an insurance provider located in Fort Walton Beach, FL, can reach Harris Insurance through their website and social media platforms. They can also be reached via phone or email.

