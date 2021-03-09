Luxury Swiss watch comparison website TIME-TO-FIND closes seven-figure 'airtime-for-equity' deal with UKTV, a further strategic investment round & launches crowdfunding campaign

LONDON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME-TO-FIND's mission is simple: It wants to help consumers by 'speed dating' them with authorised retailers who have the watch they want in stock.

The business launched its service (via www.timetofind.com) to the public in 2019 and is founded by key executives from the management team behind the award-winning watch brand, Rotary Watches. Several key developments are being announced:

TIME-TO-FIND has closed a seven-figure "airtime-for-equity" deal with BBC Studios-owned broadcaster UKTV via the company's multi-million-pound investment fund, UKTV Ventures.



UKTV will have an equity stake in TIME-TO-FIND in exchange for a year's worth of advertising on its network of channels - Alibi, Dave, Drama, Eden, Gold, W, and Yesterday.



The seven-figure advertising campaign will provide TIME-TO-FIND with access to an audience of over 30 million viewers a month and will feature a 30 second ad.



In parallel with closing the UKTV Ventures deal, TIME-TO-FIND has closed a strategic investment round (undisclosed sum) from a syndicate of existing shareholders.



TIME-TO-FIND has today launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs - please visit www.seedrs.com/timetofind/coming-soon for further details.



TIME-TO-FIND is advised by Lazarus Consulting, the boutique advisory firm which will continue to handle future funding rounds to support the company's continued growth.

In reaction to these latest developments, TIME-TO-FIND's CEO Tony Quinn, has commented:

"We've spent the last 24 months building and optimising our unique offering. Even before the onslaught of Covid19, the traditional retail industry was going through a seismic shift: TIME-TO-FIND is future-proofing traditional retailers to take advantage of these changes. Structured as a reverse marketplace, it's a disruptive business model which exclusively 'speed dates' consumers with only authorised brand agency retailers who have the watch in stock. We're delighted that UKTV has decided to join us to help spread the word on our exciting journey."

Director of UKTV Ventures, Sheena Amin, said: "Working with start-ups is my passion and I am thrilled that UKTV Ventures is supporting such a high-calibre management team with a proven track record in the luxury watch market. The team at TIME-TO-FIND have ambitious plans to grow and scale their business and I'm looking forward to partnering with them and raising awareness of their global marketplace platform via the unique brand building power of TV."

About TIME-TO-FIND:

TIME-TO-FIND is the world's first and only global marketplace for luxury Swiss watches supplied directly to consumers by brand authorised retailers. We help consumers locate the watch they want from our large retail network, made up exclusively of brand authorised stockists.

TIME-TO-FIND's unique model means they don't buy watches, they don't sell watches, they never show retail prices. They simply connect consumers with their retail members if they have the relevant watch in stock. The sales contract remains between the authorised retail agency and the consumer, just as if purchased from a physical store.

TIME-TO-FIND's complimentary service allows consumers to communicate with authorised retailers, ask questions about the watch they are interested in and compare retailers without any commitment and without giving away any personal data.

When consumers are ready to transact, they can choose TIME-TO-FIND's bespoke concierge service to hand deliver the watch or opt for the fully tracked courier service.

Formed in 2017 by key executives from the management team behind Rotary Watches, the business was soft launched to the public in 2019 and has attracted a high calibre of angel investors including Alex Chesterman (founder of Zoopla/ZPG).

About UKTV Ventures:

UKTV Ventures is UKTV's multi-million pound investment fund which offers high-growth start-ups an opportunity to enter the TV advertising market in exchange for a minority stake in their company. This is described as airtime-for-equity.

About UKTV:

UKTV has been at the forefront of branded television for over 25 years, entertaining the nation with programmes they love. Its leading brands - Dave, Gold, W, Drama, Alibi, Eden and Yesterday - span comedy, entertainment, natural history, factual and drama, and are delivered to audiences through UKTV Play, Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media, BT, TalkTalk, YouView, Freesat and Amazon Fire. The broadcaster is a significant investor in British creativity and is committed to working with new and established writers, directors and programme-makers.

UKTV is part of BBC Studios, the UK's most-awarded production company, a world-class distributor with international branded services, and a commercial subsidiary of the world's leading public service broadcaster, the BBC.

About SEEDRS:

Seedrs is the leading equity crowdfunding platform and the most active funder of private companies in the UK. The platform makes it simple for anyone - from angels and venture capitalists, to friends and family - to become investors in ambitious, growth-focused European businesses. In 2020, Seedrs continued their growth with record levels of fundraising and investing committed on the platform.

